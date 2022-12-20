‘Sifu’ is getting an arena mode and heading to Xbox in March 2023

long-awaited Arenas mode will arrive next March. Developer Sloclap made the announcement , which shared a trailer for the upcoming DLC. The studio first teased the mode last April when it for Sifu. At the time, Sloclap said the update would arrive in the winter of 2022. However, true to its initial promise, the mode will include new outfits for players to unlock.
“Successfully completing the arenas will progressively unlock a massive new modifiers batch, which doubles the current game's amount and notably brings alternative moves to the Kung Fu palette of our main character,” Sloclap told IGN. “Completing the new Arenas challenges will also unlock new cheats and exclusive new outfits.” If you haven’t had a chance to play Sifu yet because it’s not available on Xbox, there’s more good news. The arrival of the Arenas mode update will coincide with the game’s release on Xbox and Steam. Sloclap promised to share more information about both news items soon.
Get your first look at the new Arenas mode coming to Sifu!— IGN (@IGN) December 20, 2022
Arenas arrives on all platforms in March as part of a free update that coincides with the game also coming to Xbox and Steam. pic.twitter.com/l3DbydcOVK