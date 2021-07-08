Age-based kung fu game 'Sifu' gets pushed to early 2022

The next title from 'Absolver' studio Sloclap needs more time in the oven.
Jessica Conditt
J. Conditt|07.08.21
@JessConditt

Sponsored Links

Jessica Conditt
J. Conditt
@JessConditt
July 8th, 2021
In this article: sloclap, news, gaming, epic games store, ps4, ps5, absolver, playstation, sony, indie, sifu
Sifu July 2021
Sloclap

Absolver studio Sloclap is working on a new kind of kung fu game, Sifu, and it requires a little more time and attention than developers originally planned. Sifu was supposed to hit PlayStation 4, PS5 and the Epic Games Store this year, but it's been delayed to early 2022. 

Sloclap shared the new release date in a trailer that also shows off the game's unique death system. Sifu is a kung fu-inspired game, much like Absolver, but it's narrative-driven and every time a player dies, they return to the fight as an older version of themselves. Sifu is all about hand-to-hand combat and magical age progression, and it tells a violent tale of revenge suitable for any age — well, teens and up, according to the ESRB.

The game's first trailer was inspired by Old Boy and today's video is called, "Sifu - Fight Club Gameplay Teaser," so we're sensing a film-centric theme, too.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget