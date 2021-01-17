Signal recovers from a day-long service outage

Signal has learned first-hand that there really can be too much of a good thing. As Android Police reports, Signal has recovered from an outage that plagued the secure chat service for over a day. Messaging and even sign-ins became unreliable as the company dealt with an influx of WhatsApp users worried that platform’s new privacy policy would compromise their data. “Expanded capacity” helped deal with the surge, Signal said.
The company warned that the outage might have led to some residual errors, such as missed messages. Future app updates should solve these automatically.