With Disney acquiring Fox, the entire Simpsons catalog came to Disney+ streaming, which was great for fans of the show. However, after learning nothing from FXX, Disney aired the pre-2009 seasons in widescreen rather than the original 4:3 format. That would be bad enough as is, but it also had the very unfortunate effect of cutting off many of the shows amazing visual gags like the one above.

Disney plead mea culpa last year and promised to fix the issue by “early 2020.” Yesterday on Twitter, the company said it now expects to “accomplish this by the end of the May.” At that point, you’ll be able to watch “the first 19 seasons (and part of 20)... on Disney+,” in the original ratio.