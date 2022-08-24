SiriusXM bundles Stitcher Premium into its Platinum plan

SiriusXM is offering its Platinum plan members a little something extra. It's bundling Stitcher Premium into the service. Subscribers to both the $23 per month Platinum plan (which includes in-car and app listening) and the $11 per month app-only Streaming Platinum plan now can now use Stitcher Premium at no extra cost. The two-car, $35 per month Platinum VIP plan includes access as well.

This is a decent perk for Platinum plan members, as Stitcher Premium costs $5 per month. It offers early access to certain podcasts as well as ad-free listening and more than 350 comedy albums. The Stitcher library now includes over 60,000 hours of podcast episodes, including some older ones that aren't available elsewhere. The platform is home to Office Ladies, Freakonomics Radio, LeVar Burton Reads, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend and many other shows, including one from Quentin Tarantino .