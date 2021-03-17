T-Mobile customers are getting a free Pandora app that features Sirius XM content

SiriusXM has owned Pandora since 2018, but we haven't seen content from the two brands overlap too often in that time. That's about to change thanks to a new joint promotion between SiriusXM and T-Mobile. Starting on March 23rd, the carrier will offer its customers a new and "enhanced" version of the Pandora app that includes ad-free weekend listening through March 2022 and a "Top Tracks" hub powered by SiriusXM. The latter will feature songs from channels like The Highway and Hits 1. You'll also get access to original audio shows, in addition to early access to Pandora podcasts like The Hoda Show.

The fact you can only get this version of Pandora as a T-Mobile customer is a bit strange, but it's a smart move on SiriusXM's part nonetheless. Its union with SiriusXM is one of the things that help Pandora differentiate itself from competitors like Spotify. To check out the app, start by downloading the T-Mobile Tuesdays software and then redeeming the Pandora offer once it's available on March 23rd. At that point, you'll need to either create a Pandora account or log in to an existing one. Each weekend, you'll need to watch "short message," but after that, you can listen to a personalized station without any more ads.