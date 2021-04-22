Snapchat now has more Android users than iOS

Snapchat continues to grow, thanks to an improved Android app and interest in its Spotlight feature. The app added 15 million new users during the first quarter of 2021, bringing the app’s average daily users to 280 million, the company reported in its first-quarter results for 2021.

Notably, this quarter marks the first time Snapchat has had more users on Android than on iOS. The company didn’t share the exact breakdown between platforms, but CEO Evan Spiegel called it a “critical milestone” for Snap, which has channeled significant resources into improving its once buggy Android app .

Spotlight, the app’s TikTok-like feature that pays users for popular clips, also continues to be a bright spot for the company. The feature is now live in 12 countries, and grew to 125 million monthly users in March. Spiegel said that submissions to the platform increased 40 percent between January and March (he reported in February that Spotlight was getting an average of 175,000 submissions a day).

Snap also reported strong revenue growth, with $770 million for the quarter, an increase of 66 percent from last year.

Spiegel said that the company is benefitting from efforts to re-open, which has led to increased engagement, and more conversations among larger groups of friends. “As things began to open up in the United States in late February, we saw inflection points in key behaviors like Story posting and engagement with the Snap Map,” Spiegel said. “More recently, we saw a rise in the rate of new friendships and bi-directional communication on Snapchat in late March as people have begun to socialize in broader groups.”