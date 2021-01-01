Snapchat’s Spotlight feature already has 100 million users

Snapchat’s TikTok rival, Spotlight, already has more than 100 million users just over two months after launching. The company revealed the statistic as part of its fourth-quarter earnings report for 2020.
Spotlight features a stream of user-generated videos in a dedicated section of its app. Snap has been able to drum up interest in the feature by spending millions of dollars to pay the creators of the most popular videos. “We are seeing over 175,000 video submissions per day, on average, in part due to our incentive program for creators, where we distribute over $1 million per day to the top performing videos,” CEO Evan Spiegel said during a call with analysts.