Snapchat’s Spotlight feature already has 100 million users

It’s not clear if Snap plans to pay video creators indefinitely, though CFO Derek Andersen said the company “will continue to support the launch of Spotlight with our $1 million per day creator fund in order to build on the momentum we are seeing with this exciting new platform.” The payments have generated significant interest in the feature among users. Last month, The New York Times reported that some of the most successful Spotlight creators — some of whom are still teens — have made millions of dollars from viral clips.

Snap’s success with Spotlight comes amid increasing competition from other platforms. TikTok recently announced a $200 million fund to pay its top creators, while Instagram has experimented with new ways for influencers to make money from the app. (The company hasn’t shared metrics for its TikTok clone, reels.)

Snapchat is also continuing to grow outside of Spotlight. The app added 15 million new users last quarter, bringing its total daily active users up to 265 million. The company reported $911 million in revenue for the quarter, a 62 percent increase from last year. At the same time, the company also cautioned that Apple’s upcoming iOS 14 update, which requires apps to ask for users’ permission for ad tracking features, could present a “risk” to the company.

Developing…