Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mike Segar / reuters

Snap is adding new users and growing its ad business during the pandemic

Snapchat may have benefitted from Facebook's advertiser boycott.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
1h ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

An image of the Snapchat logo created with Post-it notes is seen in the windows of Havas Worldwide at 200 Hudson Street in lower Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 18, 2016, where advertising agencies and other companies have started what is being called a "Post-it note war" with employees creating colorful images in their windows with Post-it notes. REUTERS/Mike Segar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Mike Segar / reuters

While the coronavirus pandemic has hit the ad industry hard, Snap seems to be navigating it just fine. Snapchat app added 11 million new users, according to its third-quarter earnings report, bringing its total daily active users up to 249 million. More impressively, the company reported $679 million in revenue, an increase of more than 50 percent from last year, and well ahead of analyst expectations. 

Snap again credited its Android app, which was rebuilt last year to boost Snapchat’s international growth, and its viral augmented reality lenses. “The adoption of augmented reality has happened faster than we had previously imagined, and we feel well positioned to execute on the many opportunities that lie ahead,” CEO Evan Spiegel said in prepared remarks. “For example, our recently launched Anime Lens uses our Snap ML technology to turn people into anime characters in real time and our community engaged with this Lens three billion times in its first week.” 

Jeremi Gorman, Snap’s Chief Business Officer, also suggested that Snap may have benefitted from the Facebook advertiser boycott, which resulted in hundreds of companies pausing their spending on the social network.

“As brands and other organizations used this period of uncertainty as an opportunity to evaluate their advertising spend, we saw many brands look to align their marketing efforts with platforms who share their corporate values,” Gorman said. “This gave us an opportunity to engage with advertisers and agencies in real time to ensure that our existing partners as well as new prospects understood our offering in relation to our values.”

The company had previously reported a surge in users at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but in July said that initial bump had “dissipated faster than we anticipated.” On Tuesday, Snap’s CFO Derek Andersen said that the lifting of lockdowns in Europe helped Snapchat grow in the region, where it added a million new users.

In this article: Snapchat, Snap Inc., Evan Spiegel, Augmented reality, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

View
Parallels brings Windows 10 to Chromebooks

Parallels brings Windows 10 to Chromebooks

View
Cyberpunk 2077's dialogue was lip-synced by AI

Cyberpunk 2077's dialogue was lip-synced by AI

View
iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review: Apple enters the 5G era

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review: Apple enters the 5G era

View
Portrait Light effects in Google Photos come to older Pixel phones

Portrait Light effects in Google Photos come to older Pixel phones

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr