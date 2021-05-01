Login
Snap's Story Studio is a 'powerful' mobile video editing app

The company says the app is easy to use and will let you share videos anywhere.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|05.20.21
@krisholt

May 20th, 2021
In this article: news, gear, snap, video editing, story studio, snapchat, app
Vlogger filming with smartpone at home
Westend61 via Getty Images

It's been a busy day for Snap at its annual Partner Summit. Not only has the company unveiled shopping updates and new Spectacles with built-in augmented reality functions, it revealed a "powerful" mobile video editing app.

Story Studio will be easy to use, according to the company, and you can share videos you make with it on Snapchat or anywhere else. You'll be able to take inspiration from what's popular on Snapchat with a feed of trending videos. 

There will be a number of features to help you whip your creation into shape, including frame-accurate editing, captions and layers. Since this is a Snap app, of course there'll be a ton of AR lenses to make your video stand out.

Snap will start publicly testing Story Studio in the coming months. If you're interested in checking it out early, you can sign up to receive updates about the beta program.

