Snap's Story Studio is a 'powerful' mobile video editing app

It's been a busy day for Snap at its annual Partner Summit. Not only has the company unveiled shopping updates and new Spectacles with built-in augmented reality functions, it revealed a "powerful" mobile video editing app.

Story Studio will be easy to use, according to the company, and you can share videos you make with it on Snapchat or anywhere else. You'll be able to take inspiration from what's popular on Snapchat with a feed of trending videos.

Introducing Story Studio! An easy-to-use app that gives creators the tools to make awesome videos on their phone that could then be shared anywhere. #SnapPartnerSummithttps://t.co/OWwwCybQ1Q pic.twitter.com/FG8gwY115K — Snapchat (@Snapchat) May 20, 2021

There will be a number of features to help you whip your creation into shape, including frame-accurate editing, captions and layers. Since this is a Snap app, of course there'll be a ton of AR lenses to make your video stand out.

Snap will start publicly testing Story Studio in the coming months. If you're interested in checking it out early, you can sign up to receive updates about the beta program.