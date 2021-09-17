Snapchat will be home to the latest 'Among Us' clone

Since it blew up last year, Among Us has inspired a wave of copycat games. The latest is ReVamp, a Snapchat-exclusive title made by Zynga. It's the first social deception game on Snapchat, Zynga says .

ReVamp doesn't seem as egregious of an Among Us clone as Fortnite 's Imposters mode . The basic formula is intact, but it shakes up the format a bit.

A group of six players (rather than 10) will carry out tasks like demolition and building to renovate an old mansion. However, there's an enemy lurking in their midst. One player is a vampire, who completes fake tasks and takes out other members of the group. The human characters will try to suss out who the vampire is and vote them out.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Snap to create fun new snackable games that fit seamlessly with their platform’s highly social mechanics," Bernard Kim, president of publishing at Zynga, said. "ReVamp reimagines the social deception game genre for Snapchat’s human and vampire players of all skill levels."