Image credit: Wachiwit via Getty Images

Snapchat is facing outages in the US and Europe

Problems started early Wednesday morning.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Bangkok, Thailand - April 22, 2017 : Apple iPhone5s in a mug showing its screen with Snapchat logo.
Much to the woe of teens across the US and Europe, Snapchat is currently down in parts of the world. According to DownDetector, there was a surge in people reporting issues using the app at around 10:30AM, following widespread problems in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Snapchat’s Support account tweeted an acknowledgment of the outage at 10:33AM ET but didn’t provide any additional details. It also hasn’t shared an update since. Based on the fewer number of recent reports, it does appear that Snap is slowly fixing the issue, however.

With people stuck inside due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of users have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration. It looks like most people can’t even log into the app.

We’ve reached out to Snap for more information, and we’ll update this article when we hear back from the company.

