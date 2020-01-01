Snapchat is facing outages in the US and Europe

Much to the woe of teens across the US and Europe, Snapchat is currently down in parts of the world. According to DownDetector, there was a surge in people reporting issues using the app at around 10:30AM, following widespread problems in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

We're aware many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight - we're looking into it 🛠️ — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) April 8, 2020

Snapchat’s Support account tweeted an acknowledgment of the outage at 10:33AM ET but didn’t provide any additional details. It also hasn’t shared an update since. Based on the fewer number of recent reports, it does appear that Snap is slowly fixing the issue, however.