Snapchat's latest custom Lenses are designed for dancing videos

Snap has updated its Lens Studio platform so artists and developers can create custom Lenses — the company’s term for AR experiences — that leverage full body tracking. Snapchat’s maker has created two templates, Full Body Triggers and Full Body Attachments, that can conjure up various effects based on what the user is doing inside the frame. As a tutorial video explains, these include toggling virtual objects, playing short pieces of animation and particle bursts. Before, developers could use a Skeletal template to track eight points on the upper body. The new templates, meanwhile, can monitor 18 points including the user’s knees and ankles.

There's an obvious application for these new developer tools: dance videos. The genre has always been popular across various social platforms including YouTube and Instagram. TikTok's monumental rise, however, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic -- which has forced many to stay indoors and find new ways to entertain themselves -- has encouraged people to create even more body-grooving clips. It's no surprise, therefore, that Snapchat wants to support the trend with new artist and developer tools. If you don’t want to download and learn Lens Studio, fear not: Snapchat has already released four creator-made Lenses -- Star Burst, Be You, Alone and Be Happy -- that you can try right now in the app.