Solo Stove fire pits and accessories are up to 50 percent off for July 4th The sale lasts until July 9th.

The July 4th weekend is a time to stand around outside, eating and watching distant fireworks from a backyard. A fire pit is a mighty fine accessory for these festivities, and industry leader Solo Stove just announced a major sale on its line of products to celebrate Independence Day. The sale covers the popular Bonfire 2.0, the extra-large Yukon 2.0, the portable Ranger 2.0 and a whole bunch of bundles and standalone accessories.

This is the best sale to-date for Solo Stove fire pits, beating a previous 45-percent off discount back in May to celebrate that other big summer holiday. The sale extends to sets which typically include a fire pit, a stand, a cover or shield, a handle, a lid and various tools for roasting and grilling over an open flame. You'll find the steepest discounts on the Bonfire Backyard Bundle and the Bonfire Ultimate Bundle, both of which are just about half off. Solo Stove products are consistently well-reviewed, so if you want to stand around an open flame this summer, this might be your best bet.

