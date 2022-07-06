Solo Stove's fire pits are up to 56 percent off for Prime Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Solo Stove products are joining the Prime Day follies with a bunch of products on sale at up to 56 percent off. The best deal is on the popular Solo Stove Campfire that normally sells at $150 but is marked all the way down to $66, for a savings of $84 (56 percent). You'll also find savings from 30 to 47 percent on the Ranger Backyard Bundle ($287), Bonfire with stand ($250), Bonfire Shield ($110) and Roasting Sticks/Fire Pit Poker accessory combo ($90).

We've recommended the stainless steel Solo Stove fire pits before because of the advantages over standard fire pits. They actively channel smoke away from the user thanks to a double-walled design that pulls hot air through vent holes and back into the fire. This keeps flames hot while reducing smoke and creating fine ashes.

The Campfire model is the number one wood-burning camp stove out there and comes recommended by Backpacker Magazine and others. Along with the double-walled design, it's lightweight at just 2.2 pounds and designed to burn twigs, leaves, pinecones and wood as fuel, eliminating the need carry heavy and polluting cannister fuel. For serious campers, the Prime Day deal of $66 should be a no-brainer.

The Ranger ($287, sold with a stand, shield and shelter) and Bonfire ($250, sold with a stand) are larger at around 21 pounds each, but they're still light enough to move around the yard, bring camping or pack over to a friend's house. And if you opt for the Bonfire model, you can grab the Bonfire Shield for $110 (31 percent off) to stop hot embers from escaping. Finally, Solo Stove's Roasting Sticks and Fire Pit Poker combo is on sale for $90, netting you a $40 discount.

