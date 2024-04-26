Some of our favorite Bose headphones and earbuds are back to all-time low prices

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon has some of the highest-rated Bose headphones on sale for record-low prices. That includes the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, which have best-in-class active noise cancellation (ANC). Usually $429, the wireless cans are now only $379, matching an all-time low.

Engadget’s Billy Steele praised the headphones’ sound, ANC and comfort in our review, but he also found them a bit expensive at their standard retail price, so this sale could be the right time to snag a pair. The headphones are comfortable for long listening sessions — with enough battery life to keep up. Although their “Immersive Audio” spatial listening mode is a bit hit-or-miss (and not for everyone), the feature pairs incredibly well with some tracks and genres. The headphones are our runner-up picks in Engadget’s noise-canceling headphones guide.

Battery life is impressive, and our review unit surpassed Bose’s claims of 24 hours with ANC turned on or 18 hours with ANC and Immersive Audio activated. In Engadget’s testing for the latter mode, the headphones still had 30 percent remaining after 20 hours of listening. They have a streamlined design with fewer physical navigation buttons than the standard QuietComfort variant, giving them sleeker aesthetics. That includes metal in their headband and hinge (with no visible screws).

Amazon also has several other Bose products on sale. The highly rated QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, which have similar features in a compact in-ear form factor, are available for $50 off ($249). They also include a spatial audio mode and have impressive ANC to block out your environment when working or commuting. They’re our pick for the best noise cancellation in Engadget’s wireless earbuds buying guide.

If spatial audio algorithms aren’t your cup of tea, you can save $100 on the standard Bose QuietComfort headphones. They also have leading noise-blocking and high-quality audio, lacking only the illusion of sitting in an acoustic “Immersive Audio” sweet spot. They offer 24-hour battery life and multipoint connectivity to switch between several source devices easily.

Bose also has the same sale on its website, a good option if you don’t have Amazon Prime. You can hit up the complete sale for details.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.