Some OnePlus smartphones are nearly 20 percent off, hitting record low prices Get the flagship 11 for $600 and the Nord N30 for $250.

A pair of popular OnePlus smartphones just went on sale, hitting record low prices for both. The company’s flagship OnePlus 11 5G went down from $700 to $600, a savings of nearly 20 percent. The budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N30 5G got even, well, friendlier with a $50 discount, dropping the cost to $250 from $300. If you’re shopping for a smartphone, this is a good time to take the plunge.

We praised the OnePlus 11 as a “back-to-basics flagship smartphone,” noting its gorgeous 120Hz 6.6-inch OLED display, the fantastic battery life, 100W quick-charging and improved camera system when compared to its predecessor. In other words, the 11 was already a bargain at $800, as modern iPhones and Samsung phones cost upwards of $1,000. Today’s sale makes the bargain even harder to resist.

The OnePlus Nord N30 takes a more modest approach, as this is absolutely a low-priced smartphone rather than a flagship. However, it’s one of the best budget-friendly phones around and a great choice for anyone looking for a no-frills device that gets the job done. The specs are fantastic for the price, with a Snapdragon 695 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a crisp 120Hz IPS display. Not many cheap phones can match this set of features.

These phones aren’t perfect, as the N30 lacks waterproofing and the 11 isn’t the most exciting flagship model in the world, but the list of pros far outweigh any list of cons. OnePlus isn’t widely available at retail outlets, so this sale is reserved for Amazon and Best Buy.

