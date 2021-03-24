Sonos now has a 24-bit music streaming option

Qobuz is bringing 24-bit high-res streaming to Sonos speakers. It's the first music service to offer that level of high-fidelity audio on the devices. Sonos added support for the French platform in the US two years ago.

You'll need the Sonos S2 app to play 24-bit audio, which is compatible with most speakers on the Sonos S2 platform. In other words, almost every speaker the company has released over the last several years.

Hi-fi Qobuz streams are available on Sonos devices starting today in the US, UK, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland. Meanwhile, Spotify will roll out a CD-quality service in some markets later this year.