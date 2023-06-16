Sonos’ 25 percent off Father's Day sale ends this weekend

Even if you already have a Father’s Day gift on lock, Sonos’ sale for the holiday is worth checking out while it’s still live. The audio gear maker has knocked up to 25 percent off its speakers and home entertainment gadgets through June 18th, meaning you still have a few days to grab things like the Arc soundbar and the Move portable speaker while they’re discounted to some of the best prices we’ve seen.

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Sonos Arc $719 $899 Save $180 Sonos' Arc soundbar and a bunch of other home theater gear is up to 25 percent off through June 18th. $719 at Sonos

One of our favorite soundbars, the Sonos Arc comes in at $900 normally, but you can pick one up for $720 in this sale. We like it’s modern design, stellar sound quality and convenient Sonos-specific features, like being able to automatically calibrate depending on your room’s shape — and adjust accordingly if you add more speakers to your setup. It supports Dolby Atmos, AirPlay 2 and voice commands, and if you pair it with a Sub or Sub Mini, you’ll already have a solid home theater setup with those two components. Of course, $720 isn’t cheap even if it represents a solid discount; those with tighter budgets should consider the Sonos Beam or Ray, both of which are on sale now, too.

The new Sonos Era 100 and 300 speakers aren’t discounted on their own in this sale, but the Sonos Move and Roam are. Both portable speakers, they allow you to take Sonos’ generally solid sound quality outdoors, with the Move being a more beefy cousin to the Roam. The Move is IP56-rated while the Roam is waterproof with an IP67 rating, and both support AirPlay 2, voice commands and connectivity over Bluetooth and WiFi. You can expect stronger, louder sound from the Move, making it a good option for those with big backyards, while the Roam is more backpack-friendly.

If you are itching to get a new Era 100 or 300, they’re included in a few home theater sets that are discounted. The most affordable option is the Surround Set with Beam, which includes the Beam sounder and two Era 100 speakers for just under $900. Considering the Era 100 and the Beam are some of our top picks for smart speakers and soundbars right now, that set will go a long way towards upgrading your living room setup.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.