The Sonos Move portable speaker is cheaper than ever ahead of Black Friday

This is the most versatile speaker that Sonos has because it doesn’t have to be confined to one place in your home. Instead, it sits on a ring-like base that receives power and charges up the batteries built in to the Move. When powered up, you can pick up the Move and take it into other rooms in your home or outside. While not specifically an outdoor speaker, the Move is designed to handle all kinds of weather conditions thanks to its IP56 rating and high- and low-temperature tolerance (down to 14 degrees F and up to 131 degrees F to be exact).

That flexibility is one of the reasons why we gave the Sonos Move a score of 80. On top of that, it’s also just a solid speaker. It’s a bit larger than the Sonos One, but that doesn’t get in the way of using it. It has well-balanced sound and is actually louder than the Sonos One and Apple’s HomePod — that will come in handy when you need to fill your backyard with tunes during your next barbecue. You’ll also be able to use it for quite a while when off its base thanks to its 11-hour battery life.

And when the Move is on its base, or just connected to your home WiFi network, it works the same as any other Sonos speaker. It can stream music from a bunch of services and you can send playlists directly to it using Apple’s AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and others. Other Sonos speakers you may have throughout your home can pair with the Move as well, creating a stereo setup.

One of our biggest gripes with the Sonos Move was its high price tag. Admittedly, $399 is a lot to pay for a portable speaker, but this sale makes the Move a bit more accessible. It’s a great option if you want just one, quality speaker to live in your home, or if you want a more versatile device to add to your sound system setup.

