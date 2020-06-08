The new Sonos app and S2 update are available now

Sonos' new S2 platform and app are now available to download via the App Store and Google Play. The new S2 app is the only way to control the company's latest slate of speakers, including the Sonos Arc, Sonos Five and the updated Sonos Sub. Besides a new tan icon and a cleaned-up user interface, the new software adds support for Dolby Atmos on the Sonos Arc. Sonos says it has also made the app more secure. In the future, the company plans to add support for other high-resolution audio technologies.

The S2 app supports all of the company's modern devices, including speakers like the Sonos One and its various offshoots and the company’s recent IKEA collaborations. That said, you can continue to use the old Sonos app -- now known as Sonos S1 Controller -- to control and manage your existing Sonos system if you want. However, as the company notes on the App Store and Google Play listings for S1, it doesn't plan to update the platform with new features. Moreover, should you decide to expand your Sonos system with any of the speakers the company is releasing this week or ones it announces in the future, you'll need to update to S2 to accommodate those devices. The good news is that Sonos says it still plans to support S1 with bug and security fixes.