Sony will announce new audio gear on August 6th

Sony just shared that it plans to unveil new devices during an upcoming live stream. The event will take place on August 6th at 11AM ET. That's one day after Samsung is likely to announce the Galaxy Live Buds at its Note 20 event. "Something exciting is coming your way," says the video. Based on the accompanying hashtag, #ListenWithSony, it's probably fair to say we'll see the company announce new audio products.

At the very least, there's a good chance we may see a new version of the company's popular WH-1000XM3 headphones. Since Sony announced them back in 2018, they've consistently been one of the best pairs of wireless headphones you can buy. But they're also far from perfect. A significant downside of the WH-1000XM3 is that you can't have multiple Bluetooth devices connected to them simultaneously, and that's something Sony could fix with an updated version of the headphones.