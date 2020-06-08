Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele / Engadget

Sony will announce new audio gear on August 6th

Will we finally see the WH-1000XM4?
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
41m ago
Comments
45 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Sony WF-1000XM3
Billy Steele / Engadget

Sony just shared that it plans to unveil new devices during an upcoming live stream. The event will take place on August 6th at 11AM ET. That's one day after Samsung is likely to announce the Galaxy Live Buds at its Note 20 event. "Something exciting is coming your way," says the video. Based on the accompanying hashtag, #ListenWithSony, it's probably fair to say we'll see the company announce new audio products.   

At the very least, there's a good chance we may see a new version of the company's popular WH-1000XM3 headphones. Since Sony announced them back in 2018, they've consistently been one of the best pairs of wireless headphones you can buy. But they're also far from perfect. A significant downside of the WH-1000XM3 is that you can't have multiple Bluetooth devices connected to them simultaneously, and that's something Sony could fix with an updated version of the headphones.

There's also good evidence to suggest the company plans to do precisely that. In June, Walmart prematurely listed the WH-1000XM4. One of the features the listing said the headphones would include was support for easy switching between two devices. That said, Sony makes a lot of audio-related products and so we could see multiple devices. Moreover, the fact the company says it has an innovation to show off suggests it could have a surprise in store as well. 

In this article: Sony, audio, av, headphones, bluetooth, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
45 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google takes 'leaks' into its own hands with Pixel phone tease

Google takes 'leaks' into its own hands with Pixel phone tease

View
HMD's Nokia 8.3 5G 'flagship' is coming to the US this fall

HMD's Nokia 8.3 5G 'flagship' is coming to the US this fall

View
'Microsoft Flight Simulator' will support one VR headset this fall

'Microsoft Flight Simulator' will support one VR headset this fall

View
'Avengers: Endgame' directors will make Netflix's most expensive film yet

'Avengers: Endgame' directors will make Netflix's most expensive film yet

View
Sony will announce new audio gear on August 6th

Sony will announce new audio gear on August 6th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr