Sony finds a home for Crystal LED screens -- virtual set backgrounds

The first time we saw Sony’s Crystal LED display in 2012, it looked amazing but still wasn’t on track to compete with OLED. Since then Sony has returned to CES with Crystal LED panels similar to Samsung’s MicroLEDs, advertising it as a way to build up wall-sized screens piece by piece, and execs have said they were committed to developing the displays for additional uses.

Now, for 2021 Sony seems to have found a perfect niche for the modular bezel-free tiles of Crystal LED — background screens of virtual sets like the ones used in production of The Mandalorian.