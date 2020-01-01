Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Mike Blake / Reuters

Sony invests $250 million in ‘Fortnite’ developer Epic Games

The deal gives Sony a minority stake in the company.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
25m ago
Epic Games booth for the game Fortnite is shown at E3, the annual video games expo experience the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sony is making a significant investment into Fortnite developer Epic Games. The $250 million deal will give the PlayStation maker a minority stake in the company, which is also makes the Unreal Engine developer platform. 

In a statement, the companies noted they have “an already close relationship,” and that the investment allows them to “broaden their collaboration.”

“Epic’s powerful technology in areas such as graphics places them at the forefront of game engine development with Unreal Engine and other innovations,” Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said in a statement. “We will explore opportunities for further collaboration with Epic to delight and bring value to consumers and the industry at large, not only in games, but also across the rapidly evolving digital entertainment landscape.”

Though Epic is perhaps best known for its battle royale juggernaut Fortnite, the investment will give Sony a greater foothold in the technology behind some of the most popular games, as well as an opportunity to work together on more hybrid gaming-meets-digital-entertainment experiences, like those pioneered by Fortnite.

In this article: Sony, Epic Games, Fortnite, Entertainment, news, gaming
