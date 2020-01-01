Sony invests $250 million in ‘Fortnite’ developer Epic Games

“Epic’s powerful technology in areas such as graphics places them at the forefront of game engine development with Unreal Engine and other innovations,” Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said in a statement. “We will explore opportunities for further collaboration with Epic to delight and bring value to consumers and the industry at large, not only in games, but also across the rapidly evolving digital entertainment landscape.”

Though Epic is perhaps best known for its battle royale juggernaut Fortnite, the investment will give Sony a greater foothold in the technology behind some of the most popular games, as well as an opportunity to work together on more hybrid gaming-meets-digital-entertainment experiences, like those pioneered by Fortnite.