Sony: We’ll have more PS5s than we did PS4s at launch

Despite rumors to the contrary, Sony will have plenty of PlayStation 5 consoles ready for launch — more than it did PS4 units, according to Sony Interactive CEO Jim Ryan. At the same time, he admitted that Sony wasn’t sure about either the supply or demand picture, considering the COVID-19 crisis. “Just as the supply thing was unclear, would there be any market? Would any shops be open? This has been a year like no other,” he told the Washington Post.
Ryan also offered more clarity on the PlayStation 5’s pricing ($499 with a Blu-ray drive and $399 without), saying it was decided “quite early this year.” That may be a response to rumors that Sony adjusted its pricing plans in response to Microsoft’s Xbox One Series X launch.