Sony: We’ll have more PS5s than we did PS4s at launch

Ryan also defended the $399 price for the digital edition that’s $100 higher than Microsoft’s $299 Xbox Series S. “We want to future proof them so that they know the console they buy will be relevant in several years time,” he told the WaPo. In response to a question about the Xbox One Series S, he also told Yahoo Japan (translated) that “lowering specs in order to reduce the price of a device doesn’t have a happy history. We’ve had that experience and so have other companies.”

Contrary to an earlier Bloomberg report, Sony said that it won’t have any supply issues when the console goes on sale on November 12th in the US, Japan and other launch regions, and November 19th elsewhere. It didn’t say exactly how many units would be available upon launch, but Ryan said there would be more PS5s than there were PS4s when it launched in 2013. At that time, the company sold 2.1 million PS4s in the first two weeks after launch, and 4.5 million between launch and the end of the year.