Sony's next State of Play previews PS5 and PS4 games on Thursday

Sony announced another State of Play special for Thursday afternoon, but quickly noted that there won't be any PlayStation hardware news revealed during the thirty minute stream. Instead, we're expecting to see previews of PS4 and PS5 games "including new game announcements and updates on some of the third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase."

Which ones exactly are unclear, but the company has already announced news around things like Days Gone coming to PC, and a delay until 2022 for Gran Turismo 7.