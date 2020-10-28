Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sony

Sony's updated PlayStation app can manage your PS5's storage remotely

Also no need to download a separate app to chat with people on your friends list.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

PlayStation app
Sony

Sony is updating the PlayStation App just in time for the November 12th release of the PS5. Available on iOS or Android, the new software features a refreshed interface with a home screen that puts the focus on your friends and recently played games. What’s more, you won’t need to use a separate app to chat with people on your friends list, with Sony integrating the PS Messages experience directly into the new application.

Speaking of the PS Messages app, the company is shutting it down as part of today’s update — but don’t worry, all your current conversations will carry over to the PS App. In addition to text messages, the PS App now allows you to voice chat with up to 15 friends. Worth noting here is that Sony mentions it’s collecting feedback on the parties changes that came with the PS4’s recent 8.00 update.

Naturally, you’ll have the opportunity to browse and buy games from the PlayStation Store through the software, and instruct your PS4 or PS5 to start downloading a purchase remotely. That’s something you could do through the PS Store previously, but on PS5 you’ll also have the option to manage your console’s storage in case you need to free up space for a new game. With the PS5, the app will also allow you to remotely launch games.

Today’s update is something the PlayStation App sorely needed; it was starting to look dated and was missing features. It’s hard to say how much utility people get out of a phone app that allows them to manage their console, but if you’re going to offer an app of this type, best to make it as compelling as possible.

In this article: Sony, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PS4, PS5, video games, mobile, smartphone, android, ios, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft clarifies which games work on Xbox Series S and X on day one

Microsoft clarifies which games work on Xbox Series S and X on day one

View
Sony is giving away PSVR camera adapters for the PS5

Sony is giving away PSVR camera adapters for the PS5

View
Windows 10 update removes Flash and prevents it from being reinstalled

Windows 10 update removes Flash and prevents it from being reinstalled

View
AMD's $649 Radeon RX 6800XT will take on NVIDIA's RTX 3080

AMD's $649 Radeon RX 6800XT will take on NVIDIA's RTX 3080

View
Bugatti’s Bolide is a 1,825HP ‘morphable’ hypercar

Bugatti’s Bolide is a 1,825HP ‘morphable’ hypercar

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr