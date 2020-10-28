Sony's updated PlayStation app can manage your PS5's storage remotely

Sony is updating the PlayStation App just in time for the November 12th release of the PS5. Available on iOS or Android, the new software features a refreshed interface with a home screen that puts the focus on your friends and recently played games. What’s more, you won’t need to use a separate app to chat with people on your friends list, with Sony integrating the PS Messages experience directly into the new application.

Speaking of the PS Messages app, the company is shutting it down as part of today’s update — but don’t worry, all your current conversations will carry over to the PS App. In addition to text messages, the PS App now allows you to voice chat with up to 15 friends. Worth noting here is that Sony mentions it’s collecting feedback on the parties changes that came with the PS4’s recent 8.00 update.