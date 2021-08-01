Sony adds 'Nier: Automata,' 'Ghostrunner' and 'Undertale' to PlayStation Now

Sony is adding Nier: Automata , Ghostrunner and Undertale to its PlayStation Now service, the company announced on Monday . Subscribers can play all three games starting on August 3rd, with Nier: Automata only available on the service until November 1st, 2021. While none of the titles Sony is adding tomorrow are exactly new or, for that matter, exclusive to PlayStation Now , they’re smart additions to the platform’s library all the same. Nier and Undertale are particularly well-regarded and just niche enough that not everyone has gone out of their way to play them.

As Sony looks for ways to counter Xbox Game Pass , PlayStation Now subscribers can look forward to more high-profile games making their way to the platform. Back in May, the company said it was working on “strengthening” the service by investing in and partnering with external studios.