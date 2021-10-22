PlayStation's next State of Play is set for October 27th

The 20-minute or so stream will focus on third-party games for PS4 and PS5.
October 22nd, 2021
PlayStation 5 and DualSense controller
Sony has announced when its next State of Play stream will take place. You can watch it on October 27th at 5PM ET on Twitch or YouTube.

It'll be a short broadcast, clocking in at 20 minutes or so, but as we saw with Sony's blockbuster showcase in September, it can pack a lot into these events. The company didn't say what games will be featured nor did it rule anything out. However, the focus will be on third-party titles for PS4 and PS5.

Along with reveals from some of its partners, Sony is promising more info about previously announced games. Here's hoping for a firm release date for Bethesda and Tango Gameworks' delayed Ghostwire: Tokyo, which is scheduled for next spring. Square Enix's Forspoken is also penciled in for that timeframe, so perhaps Sony will reveal exactly when that game's coming too. And maybe, just maybe, we'll learn more about the PS5 version of Grand Theft Auto V, which is due to arrive in March.

