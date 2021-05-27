Sony confirms 'Uncharted 4' is coming to PC

Soon, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End won't be a PlayStation-exclusive anymore. Sony has revealed (PDF) in a report presented to investors that the title is heading to PC as part of its strategy to find new fans for its IPs and to target new geographies. Survival horror game Days Gone arrived on Steam on May 19th, so there's a chance that Uncharted will follow suit. In addition, the company has told investors that it's expecting the standard edition of the PlayStation 5 to break even in June and to become increasingly profitable in the months after that.

In its earnings report released back in February, Sony admitted that it's losing money on every PS5 it sells because it set "strategic price points for PS5 hardware that were... lower than the manufacturing costs." Even so, Sony's gaming business enjoyed its best fiscal quarter ever with 883.2 billion yen ($8.4 billion) in revenue and 80.2 billion yen ($763 million) in profits, up 50 percent over 2019. The company achieved those numbers not only while selling consoles at a loss, but also while it couldn't keep up with demand due to the global chip shortage. Sony didn't expound on how the PS5 will become profitable in the coming months, but we'll know just how much more money it'll make from this development in its next earnings reports.

Sony PS5

Uncharted 4's and Days Gone's availability on the PC is only one of the new growth vectors Sony has discussed with its investors. The company also expects its mobile efforts to bring in new audiences. If you'll recall, the company put out a job ad for an executive at PlayStation Studios that would focus on bringing its "most popular franchises" to mobile back in April. It's also relying on the PS Now service and next-gen VR gaming on the PS5 to create new fans for its consoles and games.