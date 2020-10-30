Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele/Engadget

Sony's WF-1000MX3 earbuds drop to $168, an all-time low on Amazon

It may be your entry point into high quality wireless buds.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
44m ago
Comments
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds
Billy Steele/Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

It might be a good time to buy if you’re itching for some true wireless earbuds to tune out the rest of the world. Amazon is selling Sony’s well-received WF-1000XM3 buds for $168. That’s an all-time low on Amazon, and one of the best deals yet for the Bluetooth in-ears. It’s safe to say they’re far more tempting than they are at the official $230 price.

Buy WF-1000XM3 on Amazon - $168

The hook, of course, is the combination of excellent sound quality with good active noise canceling. Wireless earbuds frequently have bad reputations, but the WF-1000XM3 set delivers surprising depth that’s at home with the bass of dance and hip-hop without sacrificing treble for genres like classical. The noise canceling makes the soundstage all the more apparent. Throw in strong battery life and a feature-rich mobile app and this might be a viable alternative to popular options like the AirPods Pro.

Just be aware of a few limitations. The fit isn’t for everyone, and the absence of on-bud volume controls could be a pain. We’d add that these aren’t considered waterproof, either, so you’ll need to look at models like the Powerbeats Pro or Jabra Elite Active 75t if you intend to listen during workouts. At this price, though, Sony’s buds are an easy pick for something that can easily handle your casual listening and work-from-home calls.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: Sony, wf-1000xm3, true wireless earbuds, earbuds, headphones, audio, commerce, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, Amazon, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

RISC-V is trying to launch an open-hardware revolution

RISC-V is trying to launch an open-hardware revolution

View
The Morning After: Netflix price hike takes HD streaming to $14 per month

The Morning After: Netflix price hike takes HD streaming to $14 per month

View
Scientists found an Earth-sized ‘rogue’ planet in the Milky Way

Scientists found an Earth-sized ‘rogue’ planet in the Milky Way

View
Tesla raises price of Full Self-Driving mode to $10,000 now that it's in beta

Tesla raises price of Full Self-Driving mode to $10,000 now that it's in beta

View
Jabra Elite 85t review: Noise-blocking comfort that rivals the best

Jabra Elite 85t review: Noise-blocking comfort that rivals the best

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr