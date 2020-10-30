Sony's WF-1000MX3 earbuds drop to $168, an all-time low on Amazon

The hook, of course, is the combination of excellent sound quality with good active noise canceling. Wireless earbuds frequently have bad reputations, but the WF-1000XM3 set delivers surprising depth that’s at home with the bass of dance and hip-hop without sacrificing treble for genres like classical. The noise canceling makes the soundstage all the more apparent. Throw in strong battery life and a feature-rich mobile app and this might be a viable alternative to popular options like the AirPods Pro.

Just be aware of a few limitations. The fit isn’t for everyone, and the absence of on-bud volume controls could be a pain. We’d add that these aren’t considered waterproof, either, so you’ll need to look at models like the Powerbeats Pro or Jabra Elite Active 75t if you intend to listen during workouts. At this price, though, Sony’s buds are an easy pick for something that can easily handle your casual listening and work-from-home calls.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.