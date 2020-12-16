These excellent wireless sport earbuds from Sony are 36 percent off today

As mentioned before, Sony has a bunch of wireless earbuds that we like. One of the best things about the WF-SP800N is that they have many features found in the company’s more expensive WF-1000XM3, including Adaptive Sound Control. This automatically adjusts the strength of the earbuds’ active noise-cancellation and ambient sound level based on your activity and, if you set it up in the app, your location. You’re also able to adjust the EQ and choose from a bunch of sound presets in the companion app, too.

The design of the WF-SP800N is also similar to that of the WF-1000XM3, which made us a little less excited. Both earbuds are larger than most competitors and stick out a bit from your ears, but nevertheless, they should be comfortable enough for you to wear while working or studying, or during exercise. Unlike the WF-1000XM3, the WF-SP800N have an IP55 rating, which means they’ll withstand splashes and contact with sweat easily.

They also have surprisingly great sound for buds that normally cost $200. We also like that they have a nine-hour battery life, but just know that their included case only holds one extra charge and it doesn’t support wireless charging. However, those are small prices to pay for otherwise excellent wireless earbuds that are a steal at this $128 sale price.

