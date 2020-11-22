Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to $278 in early Black Friday sale

The WH-1000XM4 is our top-rated set of wireless headphones, and for good reason. It offers deep bass without sacrificing detail, and the strong active noise cancellation can help you attain that much needed distraction from... well, 2020. Throw in automatic pausing for voice and multi-device pairing and it’s a safe pick. Our only major reservation before was the price, and that’s less of an issue thanks to this sale.

These aren’t your only options if the price is still too steep. Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II headphones are selling for $199 at Amazon, a full $150 off their original cost and an all-time low. This is an older set that has since been replaced by the 700, but you can still expect quality sound with active noise cancellation.

