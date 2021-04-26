Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones return to record low of $278

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The new work week begins with a new Amazon sale on a bunch of wireless headphones and earbuds. A number of our favorite devices are down to record- or near-record lows, including Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4. The headphones alone are back down to their all-time low of $278, but you can get a bundle with the cans, a protective case and a 20,000mAh battery pack for $300, or $50 off its normal price. There's also a bundle that includes the WH-XB900N Extra Bass headphones, a protective case and a 10,000mAh battery pack for $178, or $100 off its normal price.

The XM4 have topped our best wireless headphones list since they came out last year. They took everything about the XM3 that we loved and added to it features like multi-device connectivity and Speak-to-Chat, which automatically pauses audio when you start talking so you can hear your conversation. They remain comfortable cans with great sound quality and even better active noise-cancellation as well, making them the wireless ANC headphones to beat right now. The 900N start off more affordable than the XM4, but they're even better when on sale like this. We gave them a score of 83 for their solid audio quality, clear microphones and optional voice assistant button that works with Alexa or the Google Assistant.

Also discounted in this Amazon sale are Sony's WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds, which are down to $178 — not a record low, but close to it. The same can be said for Sony's WH-CH710N and Bose's 700, which are down to $128 and $329, respectively. And for those are tight budgets, Anker's Soundcore Life Q20 wireless ANC headphones are down to $41.45. While you won't get the same level of sound quality in those as you would in a pair of Sony or Bose headphones, Anker's cans still pump out decent tunes and the ANC strength is good enough to block out household noises while working from home.

