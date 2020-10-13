Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele / Engadget

Sony's WH-CH710N headphones with ANC drop to $88 on Prime Day

It's the lowest price we've seen yet on the solid noise-canceling headset.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Sony WH-CH710 headphones
Billy Steele / Engadget
Amazon Prime Day is underway and one of the best deals we’ve seen so far is on Sony's WH-CH710N noise-canceling headphones. The budget active noise cancellation (ANC) headset is available for just $88. That’s $10 cheaper than the previous low price we’ve spotted for the headphones, and you’ll save more than 50 percent off the standard $198 price.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N headphones at Amazon - $88

Sony released the WH-CH710N headset earlier this year. It quickly earned a spot on our list of the best wireless headphones as an alternative pick to our top choices.

The WH-CH710N headphones run for up to 35 hours on a single charge. They boast a quick-charging option, so if you do find yourself in need of some extra juice, you’ll get an hour of listening time after only ten minutes of charging.

The headset offers solid audio, even if it is a bit lacking when it comes to bass tones. Sony’s dual-noise sensor setup can detect ambient noise and automatically pick the best noise cancellation setting for the environment you’re in. If you do need to keep tabs on what’s happening around you though, you can activate an ambient-sound option. Overall, the WH-CH710N headphones are a good option if you’re looking for an ANC headset — particularly while they’re just $88.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

