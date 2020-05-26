Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sony Alpha China

Sony teases a compact vlogging camera with flip-around screen

The "ZV-1" could also offer a grip, directional mic and 24-70mm lens.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
56m ago
Sony ZV1 vlogging camera based on the RX100 VIII
Sony Alpha China

Sony tweeted a tease for a new 4K compact camera arriving May 20th, and rumor has it that it will designed for vlogging. Called the ZV-1, it will be based on Sony’s popular RX100 VII with some key differences, according to a leaked PR and specs seen by Sony Alpha Rumors. While it reportedly packs the same canny eye-tracking autofocus and 20-megapixel 1-inch sensor, it comes with a different 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 lens, large record button, 3-capsule microphone, fully-articulating display and a grip.

That should make it more video-friendly than the RX100 VII, which has a less bokeh-capable 24-200mm f/2.8 zoom, a pop-up (rather than a vari-angle) display, small record button and none of the accessories. Other possible specs on the ZV-1 include a built-in neutral-density filter that will allow for better bokeh in bright light, a “Soft Skin” effect to smooth wrinkles and a custom face-priority auto-exposure algorithm. It may also have a one-button “product showcase setting” that can automatically shift focus from your face to another object.

Sony teased an image that looks much like what has been leaked, but it’d be best to take the specs with some salt until the camera is announced officially. That will happen on May 26th at 10AM ET, and Engadget will be there to bring you the news.

In this article: Sony, ZV1, RX100 VII, vlogging, articulating screen, built-in microphone, eye autofocus, cameras, news, gear
