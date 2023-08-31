Sony's $200 PlayStation Portal handheld arrives on November 15th You can preorder on Sony's site now.

PlayStation Portal, Sony’s $200 handheld for PS5 game streaming, is available to pre-order today before its November 15th launch. The company announced the availability details today in an update to its announcement post from last week. The upcoming device requires a PS5 and a persistent WiFi connection.

Sony markets the device as “the handheld gateway to your PS5 games.” Its eight-inch LCD screen offers 1080p visuals at 60 frames per second, and it includes haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Engadget’s Kris Holt aptly described the device’s appearance as “a bit like a tablet wedged between two halves of a DualSense controller.”

However, PlayStation Portal doesn’t support cloud streaming through PlayStation Plus Premium or similar services. Nor does it have any local apps. The device merely acts as a WiFi remote streaming controller for the PS5 you already own. However, at least it supports long-distance remote play as long as your console is up and running at home.

You can pre-order the PlayStation Portal Remote Player exclusively from Sony.