Sony's impressive WF-1000XM4 earbuds fall to a new all-time low of $218

Sony's excellent WF-1000XM4 wireless ANC earphones came out just this summer, so we've only seen mild discounts so far — even during Black Friday. For Cyber Monday, however, Amazon has reduced them to just $218, for a savings of $62 or 22 percent — a great price for some of the highest-rated wireless earbuds available.

The WF-1000XM4s are a sequel to the much-lauded WF-1000XM3 model, and improve on them in nearly every way, as we detailed in our Engadget review. They deliver balanced sound quality across lows, mids and highs, with no heavy-handed bass or overly shrill treble. Active noise cancellation (ANC) is also improved, blocking more noise across all frequencies while using less power, to boot.

As a result, battery life is up to eight hours with the ANC turned on, or 12 hours with it disabled — up about 25 percent over the previous model. Other nice features include Qi-certified wireless charging (with a quick-charge feature that gives you an hour of use in five minutes), customizable sound controls, Sony's "precise voice pickup" tech to improve call quality, and 360 and high-res audio support.

The biggest downside is the comfort and fit, as Sony's foam (rather than silicone) tips might not work for all ears. That's a small complaint considering that the WF-1000XM4s top a lot of lists for the best wireless ANC earphones, including our own. You're not likely to find them at a better price anytime soon, so if you've been eyeing a pair, now's the time to act.

