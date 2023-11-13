Sony's WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones fall back to $328 in early Black Friday deal

Black Friday is almost here, and the closer we get, the more great sales are starting to pop up. The latest deal worth listening in for comes on our favorite wireless headphones of the year, Sony's WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones. In fact, an 18 percent discount brings this fantastic device back down to $328 from $400 — its all-time low price. The deal is available in all three colors: Black, white, and silver.

Sony released the WH-1000XM5 back in May 2022, and it has reigned supreme ever since. At the time, we gave it a whopping 95 in our review, thanks to features like 30 hours of battery life with ANC on and a total design makeover that adds extra comfort. The 0.55-pound device now connects the headband to the ear cups in just one place (rather than the M4's two), adding to its sleeker look.

The M5 headphones also have eight ANC mics — compared to four on its predecessor — and produce crisp, high-quality sound. Plus, they offer physical and touch control buttons, letting you easily make calls and change the noise mode or song.

