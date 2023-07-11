Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones drop to a record low of $328 for Prime Day It's the lowest price we've seen for the best wireless headphones around.

Amazon Prime Day is upon us and there are deals galore to be found on some of the best wireless headphones on the market. Sony's WH-1000XM5 are our favorite over-ear cans, and they are on sale for the lowest price we've seen to date. Prime members can pick up a pair on Amazon for $328. They typically sell for $385, so that's a discount of around 15 percent.

Sony Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones $328 $398 Save $70 Sony's WH-1000XM5 are the best wireless headphones you can buy, and they're on sale for their lowest price to date. $328 at Amazon

Sony has long taken top honors for having the best wireless headphones through its flagship 1000X line. We gave the WH-1000XM5 a score of 95 in our review, lauding them for the fit, audio quality, active noise cancellation and long battery life (around 30 hours with ANC on). We had one relatively minor quibble, perhaps due to Bluetooth. We encountered occasional audio stuttering and dropouts during music and video playback on macOS.

The improved comfort stems from a redesign of the headphones, They weigh four grams less than the WH-1000XM4 and they have improved weight distribution. The soft, cushioned earcups should also help you to keep the cans on your head for an extended length of time.

Sony doubled the number of ANC microphones in these headphones and added an extra processor to help filter out background noise. In terms of audio, the bass seems punchier than the previous model, while there's more depth and clarity. You can expect clear call quality too.

