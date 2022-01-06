Sony's WH-XB910 ANC headphones fall to a new all-time low

If you've got a trip coming up to close out the summer and are dreading the idea of hearing a crying baby or loud group the whole way there, then you're in luck: Sony's WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Cancelling headphones in Black are currently at an all-time low price of $105, down from $250. Yes, a wonderfully large 58 percent discount means you can block out fellow travelers (or even your family at home) and have enough money left over for an upgrade, or to buy a second as a gift. The cheapest we've seen them previously is $123, so it's a significant drop. Just be aware that the discount appears to only show up for certain accounts; some may see a discounted price of $148 instead.

Sony's WH-XB910N ANC headphones are a solid option — especially at this price point — that provide you with nice mid- and high-range sounds, great noise canceling and a respectable 30 hours of battery life. If you forget to juice them up, a 10-minute charge will give you a solid four and a half hours. The WH-XB910N headphones are also equipped with a powerful bass, Alexa and Google Assistant voice control support, and Sony's 360 Reality Audio, which works with streaming services like Amazon Music HD.

If you're on the go and want to be a bit more aware of your surroundings, the headphones have an ambient setting that will give you a bit more perception. Plus, they can amplify your voice if you pass down a busy street while on a call. Once you're done, just tuck them into the included carrying case, and off you go.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.