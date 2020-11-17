Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Engadget

SoundCloud finally starts verifying creators with official accounts

The company takes a step to address the confusion caused by its Pro star badges.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Soundcloud verification
Engadget

The next time you visit SoundCloud to listen to some new tunes, you may notice a blue checkmark next to the profile image of some artists. That’s SoundCloud’s new way of indicating to you that it’s verified that creator. “We’re doing this to help well-known artists stand out and maintain their authenticity, and to help listeners identify these artists more easily,” the company said in a blog post announcing the feature. 

Some of the artists who have already been verified by SoundCloud include Billie Eilish and Wiz Khalifa. And it has laid out reasonably clear criteria for other artists to get the same treatment. Most notably, they’ll need to be a well-known or frequently searched musician, collective, DJ, label, curator or podcaster. Additionally, they’ll need to have a profile with no misleading information and at least one uploaded track. SoundCloud says new verifications will take up to 30 days for the company to complete. 

Not only is profile verification a long-overdue feature for SoundCloud, but it helps address an issue with its previous Pro star badges. Those were part of the company’s $12 per month subscription plan, and as SoundCloud admits, they were frequently either misused or misinterpreted as a stand-in for verification. You’ll still see those badges on the platform, but no profile will have a Pro star badge and blue checkmark. 

In this article: SoundCloud, av, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
MacBook Air M1 review: Faster than most PCs, no fan required

MacBook Air M1 review: Faster than most PCs, no fan required

View
Google says Chrome 87 has the biggest performance boost in years

Google says Chrome 87 has the biggest performance boost in years

View
The latest iPad drops to $280 in Best Buy's Black Friday early access sale

The latest iPad drops to $280 in Best Buy's Black Friday early access sale

View
Google revamps Fit and adds three tiles to Wear OS

Google revamps Fit and adds three tiles to Wear OS

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr