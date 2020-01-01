Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images

SoundCloud will host live music shows on Twitch

Content will focus on everything from beat making to self-care.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Lil Wop performs on stage as SoundCloud celebrates What's New, Now and Next in Music at The Good Room on December 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SoundCloud)
Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images

It’s probably safe to say most people haven’t been to a concert or a record store in the past month or so. And while streaming isn’t a completely fulfilling replacement for going to shows or spotting that rare LP, SoundCloud hopes to at least fill the void a bit with some live content on Twitch. Starting on May 6th, the music platform will host four shows that will help viewers to discover new music, connect with experts and experience live performances.

In Studio Sessions with Soulection, the hip-hop collective’s founder, Joe Kay, will share his picks of SoundCloud’s hidden gems. Fresh Pressed will feature the best new tracks of the week, and provide insights into the songs from the artists themselves. Cloud Bar will present topics ranging from self-care to navigating the business of live music. Similar to Fact Magazine’s Against the Clock, Fast Track will see beatmakers create a backing track, from start to finish, in the span of one hour. Producers will be able to download the track and use it in their own creations.

It seems like these shows cater mostly to the hip-hop and beat making scenes, so they won’t be to everyone’s taste. Those genres have hordes of fans and creators, though, so SoundCloud’s Twitch programming could serve up some much-needed live music content while everyone continues to practice social distancing.

In this article: soudcloud, music, music production, streaming, twitch, music streaming, livestreaming, news, entertainment
