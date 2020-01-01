SoundCloud will host live music shows on Twitch

It’s probably safe to say most people haven’t been to a concert or a record store in the past month or so. And while streaming isn’t a completely fulfilling replacement for going to shows or spotting that rare LP, SoundCloud hopes to at least fill the void a bit with some live content on Twitch. Starting on May 6th, the music platform will host four shows that will help viewers to discover new music, connect with experts and experience live performances.

In Studio Sessions with Soulection, the hip-hop collective’s founder, Joe Kay, will share his picks of SoundCloud’s hidden gems. Fresh Pressed will feature the best new tracks of the week, and provide insights into the songs from the artists themselves. Cloud Bar will present topics ranging from self-care to navigating the business of live music. Similar to Fact Magazine’s Against the Clock, Fast Track will see beatmakers create a backing track, from start to finish, in the span of one hour. Producers will be able to download the track and use it in their own creations.