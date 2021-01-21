Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: SpaceX

SpaceX's first 'rideshare' mission will launch a record number of satellites

It has a payload consisting of 10 Starlink satellites and 133 spacecraft from customers.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
SpaceX
SpaceX

Sponsored Links

The SpaceX Transporter-1 mission set to launch today will put 133 commercial and government spacecraft, as well as 10 more Starlink satellites, in orbit. SpaceX says that’s “the most spacecraft ever deployed on a single mission” — the previous record holder, an Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, ferried only 104 satellites to space. In addition to having a record-breaking payload, Transporter-1 is also the first dedicated launch under the SmallSat Rideshare Program SpaceX announced back in 2019.

The SmallSat program offers companies and government agencies an affordable way to get their CubeSats, microsats and other small spacecraft to orbit. Its prices start at $2.5 million for payloads up to 150 kg (330 lbs). The program’s customers typically just hitch a ride on other Falcon 9 launches, and this is the first time they’re the main point of a mission. As for the Starlink satellites aboard the flight, they’ll be the first in the constellation to deploy to a polar orbit.

On Twitter, SpaceX chief Elon Musk said Transporter-1 “is getting even more scrutiny than a Starlink flight” because so many companies are depending on it to go off without a hitch.

SpaceX will open Transporter-1’s launch window later today, January 23rd, at 9:40AM Eastern. The mission will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, and the company will livestream the event starting about 15 minutes before liftoff. You’ll be able to watch the launch as it happens in the video below:

In this article: SpaceX, Transporter-1, smallsat, Starlink, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Facebook inexplicably logs out iPhone users

Facebook inexplicably logs out iPhone users

View
Microsoft reverses Xbox Live price hike, will add free multiplayer for some games

Microsoft reverses Xbox Live price hike, will add free multiplayer for some games

View
NBC is shutting down its sports cable channel as the bundle contracts

NBC is shutting down its sports cable channel as the bundle contracts

View
The first big 'Cyberpunk 2077' patch has arrived

The first big 'Cyberpunk 2077' patch has arrived

View
Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr