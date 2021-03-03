SpaceX's SN10 Starship sticks the landing -- and then explodes

After two test flights ended in explosions, SN10 is still in one piece.
Richard Lawler
R. Lawler|03.03.21
@Rjcc

SpaceX

After a last-second abort earlier today, SpaceX launched the SN10 Starship on a high-altitude flight test that took it 10 km above the Earth. The main difference between this test and earlier flights is that not only did it properly maneuver through a flip, it also landed softly back on the pad at Boca Chica, TX — no explosions involved.

Update (6:36 PM ET): So, about the no explosions thing — just moments after it landed and SpaceX's live feed cut off, SN10 joined its predecessors by exploding on the pad. NASASpaceflight captured the event via their own cameras.

