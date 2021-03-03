SpaceX's SN10 Starship sticks the landing -- and then explodes

After a last-second abort earlier today, SpaceX launched the SN10 Starship on a high-altitude flight test that took it 10 km above the Earth. The main difference between this test and earlier flights is that not only did it properly maneuver through a flip, it also landed softly back on the pad at Boca Chica, TX — no explosions involved .

Update (6:36 PM ET): So, about the no explosions thing — just moments after it landed and SpaceX's live feed cut off, SN10 joined its predecessors by exploding on the pad. NASASpaceflight captured the event via their own cameras.

Oof. SN10 has decided to join SN8 and SN9.



Still a great advancement with the landing.



