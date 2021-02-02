SpaceX SN9 Starship test ends in another fiery inferno

Another launch and another unsuccessful landing attempt by one of SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft. After a week of drama involving the FAA, SpaceX tested its latest Starship prototype, SN9, out of its Texas launch facility on Tuesday afternoon.

After the craft successfully lifted off and ascended to 10 kilometers above the surface of the planet, it ran into trouble. You can see where things go awry at around the 11:35 mark in the livestream. “We’re preparing to restart two engines, flip the vehicle vertical and then transition to one engine for the landing burn,” the person narrating the action says.