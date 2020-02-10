SpaceX wins contract to make US missile tracking satellites

SpaceX continues to get cozier with the US military. The private spaceflight outfit has won a Space Development Agency contract (via Space News and The Verge) to build missile warning and tracking satellites for the Defense Department. The roughly $149.2 million deal will have SpaceX build low Earth orbit vehicles with “wide field of view” infrared sensors that can monitor potential threats and help cue missile defense systems.

SDA director Derek Tournear told Space News the satellites in SpaceX’s bid were a new design, but based on the existing bus from Starlink broadband models. It’s obtaining the infrared sensor from an unnamed supplier.