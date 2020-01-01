SpaceX gets closer to a private beta of its Starlink internet service

SpaceX may soon give a select number of people who expressed interest in hearing more about Starlink access to its satellite internet service. The aerospace corporation has sent some of those who previously signed up for more information on Starlink’s website an email asking for their full addresses. It only previously asked for people’s ZIP codes, but it needs their actual locations to know if they’ll be able to participate in the technology’s testing. In the same email, SpaceX has revealed that it will launch a private beta for Starlink this summer followed by a public beta.

Reddit user Bubby4j data mined Starlink’s support website and found more details about the upcoming beta testing program. Based on the information they discovered, the program will begin in the Northern United States and lower Canada, along with rural communities in the Washington state area. Further, participants must have a clear view of the Northern Sky to participate, since the 600 satellites it already deployed can only provide internet access “between 44 and 52 degrees north latitude.”