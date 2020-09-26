Latest in Gear

Image credit: SpaceX, Flickr

SpaceX's reused rockets will carry national security payloads for the first time

It's starting with a GPS satellite in 2021.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
15m ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying SAOCOM-1B mission to orbit
SpaceX, Flickr

SpaceX has been reusing rockets for years, but they’ve been off-limits for some crucial launches. They’ll get more use soon, however. The private spaceflight company has signed a contract with the US Space Force to reuse a Falcon 9 booster rocket for the first time on a National Security Space Launch mission. The previously-launched vehicle will carry the fifth GPS III satellite to orbit in 2021.

The firm had been allowed to recover boosters for GPS III missions, but had to use fresh examples for new launches.

There’s clearly a pragmatic incentive to allow reused rockets. The Space Force expects to save $52.7 million for the GPS III missions alone. It might also be difficult to insist on brand new rockets. SpaceX is shifting its focus to Starship, and might not be eager to make more Falcon 9 rockets than necessary.

This also reflects added trust in SpaceX. Although the company has clearly played a crucial role in US government launches through projects like Crew Dragon, the contract represents another level of confidence.

In this article: SpaceX, space, Spaceflight, rocket, Falcon 9, military, Space Force, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Windows XP source code leak sheds light on Microsoft's OS history

Windows XP source code leak sheds light on Microsoft's OS history

View
SpaceX scales back plans for Starship's first high-altitude flight

SpaceX scales back plans for Starship's first high-altitude flight

View
US slaps trade restrictions on China's top chipmaker

US slaps trade restrictions on China's top chipmaker

View
Hitting the Books: The invisible threat that every ISS astronaut fears

Hitting the Books: The invisible threat that every ISS astronaut fears

View
The best wireless workout headphones

The best wireless workout headphones

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr