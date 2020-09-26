SpaceX's reused rockets will carry national security payloads for the first time

SpaceX has been reusing rockets for years, but they’ve been off-limits for some crucial launches. They’ll get more use soon, however. The private spaceflight company has signed a contract with the US Space Force to reuse a Falcon 9 booster rocket for the first time on a National Security Space Launch mission. The previously-launched vehicle will carry the fifth GPS III satellite to orbit in 2021.

The firm had been allowed to recover boosters for GPS III missions, but had to use fresh examples for new launches.