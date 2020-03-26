Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit:

US Space Force will send its first satellite into space today

You can watch the launch live beginning at 2:37PM ET.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
57m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

United Launch Alliance

The US Space Force will kick off its first National Security Mission this afternoon. It's sending a Lockheed Martin Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-6) satellite into orbit, onboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket. The satellite will provide next-gen military communications, and it could prove that Space Force isn't just a Trump administration pipe dream.

The launch is an important milestone for Space Force -- the sixth branch of the military formed as a Trump administration directive. Until now, the agency has mostly just laid out plans, asked for funding, released a Star Trek-esque logo and inspired a Netflix comedy series starring Steve Carell.

The AEHF-6 satellite will provide "vastly improved global, survivable, protected communications capabilities for strategic command and tactical warfighters operating on ground, sea and air platforms," Lockheed Martin wrote on its website. It will circle about 22,000 miles above the Earth, and it will serve international partners including Canada, the Netherlands and the UK, Space.com reports.

The rocket and satellite will launch from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, and live stream will begin today at 2:37PM ET.

In this article: Cape Canaveral, communication, launch, live stream, lockheed martin, military, mission, national security, politics, satellite, space, space force, spaceforce, tomorrow, united launch alliance, us
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Plex makes live TV free for three months

Plex makes live TV free for three months

View
Nintendo had a surprise Direct Mini today, here's what you missed

Nintendo had a surprise Direct Mini today, here's what you missed

View
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 review: The rest is yet to come

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 review: The rest is yet to come

View
An enterprise SSD flaw will brick hardware after exactly 40,000 hours

An enterprise SSD flaw will brick hardware after exactly 40,000 hours

View
'Panzer Dragoon: Remake' is one of many surprise Switch releases today

'Panzer Dragoon: Remake' is one of many surprise Switch releases today

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr